M&T Bank to buy People's United Financial in $7.6 bln deal

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Feb 22 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp MTB.N said on Monday it agreed to buy People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion, creating a bank with about $200 billion in assets.

Feb 22 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp MTB.N said on Monday it agreed to buy People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion, creating a bank with about $200 billion in assets.

