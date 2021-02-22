M&T Bank to buy People's United Financial in $7.6 bln deal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp MTB.N said on Monday it agreed to buy People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion, creating a bank with about $200 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.