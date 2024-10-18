M&T Bank Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for M&T Bank, revealing an average target of $203.64, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.65% increase from the previous average price target of $180.77.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of M&T Bank by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $190.00 $165.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $218.00 $188.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $216.00 $190.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $170.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $190.00 Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $210.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $187.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $208.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $183.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $165.00 $170.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $183.00 $180.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $188.00 $160.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $164.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know M&T Bank Better

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

Financial Insights: M&T Bank

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

