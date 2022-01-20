M&T Bank Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Jan.20, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (866) 518-6930 (US) or (203) 518-9797 (International) with conference ID #MTBQ421.

For a replay call, dial (800) 934-2127 (US) or (402) 220-1139(International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.