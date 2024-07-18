News & Insights

Markets
MTB

M&T Bank Q2 Net Income Declines

July 18, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported that its second quarter net income available to common shareholders declined to $626 million from $841 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $3.73 compared to $5.05. Net operating earnings per common share declined to $3.79 from $5.12.

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent - was $1.73 billion compared to $1.81 billion, last year. Noninterest income was $584 million compared to $803 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.