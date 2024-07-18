M&T Bank Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported that its second quarter net income available to common shareholders declined to $626 million from $841 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $3.73 compared to $5.05. Net operating earnings per common share declined to $3.79 from $5.12.

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent - was $1.73 billion compared to $1.81 billion, last year. Noninterest income was $584 million compared to $803 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.