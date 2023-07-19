M&T Bank Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 19, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9708 (International), Conference ID # MTBQ223.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-5642 (US) or (402) 220-2564 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.