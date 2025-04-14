M&T Bank Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 14, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (800) 347-7315 (US) or (785) 424-1755 (International), Conference ID # MTBQ125.

For a replay call, dial (800) 695-1624 (US) or (402) 530-9026 (International).

