M&T Bank price target raised to $207 from $192 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter raised the firm’s price target on M&T Bank to $207 from $192 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company delivered a “solid” quarter and issued a “conservative” outlook, while its capital ratios continue to build to the top-end of peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

