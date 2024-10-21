M&T Bank price target raised to $207 from $192 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter raised the firm’s price target on M&T Bank to $207 from $192 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company delivered a “solid” quarter and issued a “conservative” outlook, while its capital ratios continue to build to the top-end of peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
