News & Insights

Stocks

M&T Bank price target raised to $207 from $192 at DA Davidson

October 21, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter raised the firm’s price target on M&T Bank to $207 from $192 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company delivered a “solid” quarter and issued a “conservative” outlook, while its capital ratios continue to build to the top-end of peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MTB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.