M&T Bank (MTB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported revenue of $2.26 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.09, compared to $4.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.13, the EPS surprise was -1.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M&T Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 60.3%.

: 60.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 60.3%. Net Interest margin - Proforma : 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $193.14 billion compared to the $190.91 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $193.14 billion compared to the $190.91 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-offs to average total net loans : 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Nonperforming Assets : $2.34 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.34 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Nonaccrual loans : $2.30 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.30 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.3%.

: 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.3%. Total Capital Ratio : 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts. Total other income : $580 million versus $580.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $580 million versus $580.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenues : $104 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.38 million.

: $104 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.38 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $124 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $117.91 million.

: $124 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $117.91 million. Trust income: $160 million versus $160.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of M&T Bank have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

