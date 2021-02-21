M&T Bank may merge with People's United Financial in all-stock deal- WSJ

Feb 21 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp MTB.N is nearing an agreement to merge with People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O, with the two companies discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The banks will have more than $200 billion in assets combined, according to the report. People's United has a market value of about $6.6 billion, while M&T's is over $19 billion.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

