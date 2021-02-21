US Markets
MTB

M&T Bank may merge with People's United Financial in all-stock deal- WSJ

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

M&T Bank Corp is nearing an agreement to merge with People's United Financial Inc, with the two companies discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 21 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp MTB.N is nearing an agreement to merge with People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O, with the two companies discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The banks will have more than $200 billion in assets combined, according to the report. People's United has a market value of about $6.6 billion, while M&T's is over $19 billion.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTB PBCT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More