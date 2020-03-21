Markets
M&T Bank Limits Branch Access Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank (MTB) is temporarily limiting public access to its branch lobbies to help combat the spread of the COVID-19.

M&T Bank said it will keep its branches open for the foreseeable future with a modified service model in order to serve customers' financial needs, as an essential business to the communities it serves.

Effective Monday March 23, M&T's branch lobbies will be open by appointment only. Its ATMs and drive-up windows will remain open, as well as branch teller lines that accommodate safe social distancing, the bank said in a statement.

