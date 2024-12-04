News & Insights

Stocks

M&T Bank downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

December 04, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan downgraded M&T Bank to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $223.50, up from $215, after assuming coverage of the name. The firm views M&T’s earnings outlook as solid, with a large benefit in 2025 from roll off of receive fixed swaps driving sizable uplift to net interest income. However, it expects the bank’s office commercial real estate exposure and relatively lower loan loss reserves to remain a headwind. M&T’s valuation has improved to a little above its historical average premium to peers, and there isn’t a catalyst for continued outperformance, contends JPMorgan.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MTB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.