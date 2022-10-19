Markets
MTB

M&T Bank Down 12% After Q3 Earnings Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) shares are sliding more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company's third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $620.55 or $3.53 per share, compared to $475.96 million or $3.69 per share in the prior year. On average, analysts were looking for $4.04 per share.

Currently, shares are at $168.00, down 11.28 percent from the previous close of $189.36 on a volume of 1,309,806.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular