M&T Bank Down 12% After Q3 Earnings Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) shares are sliding more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company's third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $620.55 or $3.53 per share, compared to $475.96 million or $3.69 per share in the prior year. On average, analysts were looking for $4.04 per share.

Currently, shares are at $168.00, down 11.28 percent from the previous close of $189.36 on a volume of 1,309,806.

