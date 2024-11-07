M&T Bank to decrease prime lending rate to 7.75% from 8%

Effective Friday, November 8, 2024, M&T Bank Corporation will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.00% to 7.75%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MTB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.