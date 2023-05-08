M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.5%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $2.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.98, the EPS surprise was +2.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M&T Bank Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest margin - Proforma : 4.04% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 4.08%.

: 4.04% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 4.08%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $184.07 billion versus $180.12 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: $184.07 billion versus $180.12 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 55.5% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 56.14%.

: 55.5% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 56.14%. Net charge-offs to average total net loans : 0.22% compared to the 0.21% average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 0.22% compared to the 0.21% average estimate based on 11 analysts. Total Nonperforming Assets : $2.60 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.48% versus 11.48% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 11.48% versus 11.48% estimated by six analysts on average. Total Nonperforming Loans : $2.56 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.56 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Capital Ratio : 13.28% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 13.28% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on five analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.98% versus 8.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8.98% versus 8.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Trust income : $193.80 million compared to the $195.85 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: $193.80 million compared to the $195.85 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. Mortgage banking revenues : $84.99 million versus $84.96 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: $84.99 million versus $84.96 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts: $113.55 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $113.63 million.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

