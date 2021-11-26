M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $161.47, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTB was $161.47, representing a -4.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.27 and a 38.85% increase over the 52 week low of $116.29.

MTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.99%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mtb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTB as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 18.46% over the last 100 days. EQRR has the highest percent weighting of MTB at 3.13%.

