M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $157.7, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTB was $157.7, representing a -6.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.27 and a 78.23% increase over the 52 week low of $88.48.

MTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.21%, compared to an industry average of 39.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTB as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 33.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTB at 3%.

