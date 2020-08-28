M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.87, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTB was $105.87, representing a -39.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $174 and a 24.42% increase over the 52 week low of $85.09.

MTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.74. Zacks Investment Research reports MTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.85%, compared to an industry average of -36.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTB as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 23.08% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of MTB at 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.