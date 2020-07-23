Markets
M&T Bank Corp. Reports Fall In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $223.10 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $452.63 million, or $3.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $223.10 Mln. vs. $452.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $3.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65

