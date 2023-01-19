M&T Bank Corp. Q4 Profit Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $739.13 million, or $4.29 per share. This compares with $434.17 million, or $3.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $739.13 Mln. vs. $434.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.29 vs. $3.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.33

