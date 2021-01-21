M&T Bank Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $451.87 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $473.37 million, or $3.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, M&T Bank Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $473.45 million or $3.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $473.45 Mln. vs. $496.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.54 vs. $3.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.03

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.