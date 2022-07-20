M&T Bank Corp. Q2 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $192.24 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $438.76 million, or $3.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $192.24 Mln. vs. $438.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $3.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.70

