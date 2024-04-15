M&T Bank Corp. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $505 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $676 million, or $4.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $505 Mln. vs. $676 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.02 vs. $4.01 last year.

