M&T Bank Corp. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $473.37 million, or $3.60 per share. This compares with $525.33 million, or $3.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $473.37 Mln. vs. $525.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.60 vs. $3.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.47

