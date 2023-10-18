News & Insights

M&T Bank Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3

October 18, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $664 million, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $621 million, or $3.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $664 Mln. vs. $621 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.98 vs. $3.53 last year.

