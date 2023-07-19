M&T Bank Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $840.52 million, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $192.24 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $840.52 Mln. vs. $192.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.05 vs. $1.08 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.