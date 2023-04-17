M&T Bank Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $676 million, or $4.01 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $676 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.01 vs. $2.62 last year.

