M&T Bank Corp. Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $434.17 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $451.87 million, or $3.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $434.17 Mln. vs. $451.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.37 vs. $3.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.91

