M&T Bank Corp. Announces Gain In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $475.96 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $353.40 million, or $2.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $475.96 Mln. vs. $353.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.69 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.50

