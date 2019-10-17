Markets
MTB

M&T Bank Corp. Announces Decline In Q3 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $480.08 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $526.09 million, or $3.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $480.08 Mln. vs. $526.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.47 vs. $3.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTB

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular