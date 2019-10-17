M&T Bank Corp. Announces Decline In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $480.08 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $526.09 million, or $3.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $480.08 Mln. vs. $526.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.47 vs. $3.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.