M&T Bank Corp. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $674 million, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $664 million, or $3.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $674 Mln. vs. $664 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.02 vs. $3.98 last year.

