M&T Bank Corp. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $626 million, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $841 million, or $5.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $626 Mln. vs. $841 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.73 vs. $5.05 last year.

