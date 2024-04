(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade, despite a 25 percent slump in first quarter profits.

Currently, shares are at $142.46, up 5.83 percent from the previous close of $134.56 on a volume of 1,082,845.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.