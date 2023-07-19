News & Insights

US Markets
MTB

M&T Bank beats profit estimates as higher rates boost interest income

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 19, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corporation MTB.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes to tame inflation boosted the lender's interest income.

Most consumer-facing lenders have tapped higher rates to charge more interest on their loans and credit card debt, with M&T's upbeat results echoing larger rivals JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Bank of America BAC.N.

M&T's net interest income surged 27% to $1.81 billion, helping the bank report an adjusted profit of $4.11 per share, above analysts' average estimates of $4.04 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Still, banks have been slow to pass on high interest rates to their deposit holders, driving a shift to higher-yielding assets such as money market funds. A U.S. banking crisis in March had also triggered deposit outflows worth billions, which has since stabilized.

M&T's total deposits rose to $162.1 billion from $159.1 billion at the end of the first quarter, but fell about 4.9% year-over-year.

Net income available to common shareholders in the quarter was $841 million, or $5.05 per share, compared with $192 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the bank were flat in premarket trading after results. The stock has declined 7.1% so far this year, through its previous close.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB
JPM
WFC
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.