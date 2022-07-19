Markets
M&T Bank Authorized To Buy Back Up To $3 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) on Tuesday said it has been authorized to repurchase up to $3.0 billion of shares at $0.50 a share.

The authorization replaces the previous $800 million share repurchase program authorized in January 2021 and reauthorized in February 2022.

M&T also announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (MTBPrH). The dividend would be payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

