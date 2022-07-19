M&T Bank Authorized To Buy Back Up To $3 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) on Tuesday said it has been authorized to repurchase up to $3.0 billion of shares at $0.50 a share.

The authorization replaces the previous $800 million share repurchase program authorized in January 2021 and reauthorized in February 2022.

M&T also announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (MTBPrH). The dividend would be payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.