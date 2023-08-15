MT (AMS:MT) Price Target Decreased by 5.14% to 32.71

The average one-year price target for MT (AMS:MT) has been revised to 32.71 / share. This is an decrease of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 34.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.74 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.71% from the latest reported closing price of 25.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in MT. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.17% to 87,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,299K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 8.33% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 4,728K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,344K shares, representing a decrease of 161.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 57.40% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,802K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares, representing a decrease of 13.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,663K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,418K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 21.22% over the last quarter.

