And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which lost 1,650,000 of its units, representing a 34.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Maplebear (CART) is off about 0.6%, and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is lower by about 16%.
VIDEO: MSTU, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.