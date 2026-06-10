Is MSTR's Small Operating Revenue Base Increasing Balance Sheet Risks?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR relatively small operating revenue base is raising concerns about whether its core business can adequately support the risks associated with its rapidly expanding Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet.



In the first quarter of 2026, Strategy generated just $124.3 million in revenues, while its Bitcoin holdings were valued at more than $64 billion. The disparity underscores how heavily the company now relies on Bitcoin price appreciation and capital market activity rather than recurring software revenue growth. Although revenues rose 11.9% year over year, they remain modest relative to the company’s massive exposure to digital assets and growing financial obligations.



The imbalance became more evident during the quarter, when Strategy reported a $14.5 billion unrealized loss tied to Bitcoin price declines, resulting in a net loss of $12.5 billion. At the same time, the company carried $13.5 billion in preferred equity outstanding and $8.2 billion in convertible debt. Cumulative preferred dividend payments have already exceeded $692 million.



MSTR continues to rely primarily on equity and preferred issuances, rather than internally generated operating cash flow, to finance Bitcoin purchases. Year to date, Strategy raised roughly $11.7 billion through capital markets activities.



In May 2026, Strategy’s $1.5 billion debt repurchase reduced its USD reserve, underscoring how MSTR’s relatively small operating revenue base is increasing balance sheet risks as the company remains heavily dependent on Bitcoin performance and external financing. Unless the software business scales meaningfully over time, continued reliance on external financing could place additional pressure on the balance sheet.

How Rivals Compare Against MSTR’s Financial Strategy

Coinbase Global COIN benefits from diversified crypto revenues, stronger liquidity and regulatory engagement versus Strategy, reducing dependence on leveraged Bitcoin accumulation. COIN also maintains sizeable custodial and subscription businesses that support recurring cash flow stability. Compared with MSTR’s concentrated Bitcoin balance sheet strategy, COIN appears operationally stronger, though COIN still faces earnings volatility during prolonged digital asset downturns.



Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT competes with Strategy through direct Bitcoin mining exposure and infrastructure ownership rather than debt-driven Bitcoin purchases. RIOT benefits from energy partnerships, scalable mining capacity and operational leverage tied to Bitcoin prices. Still, RIOT faces risks from power costs, mining difficulty and weaker recurring revenue visibility. Compared with MSTR’s leveraged treasury model, RIOT offers asset-backed exposure.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have declined 23% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s modest 1.2% gain and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s 9.9% fall.

MSTR’s YTD Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MSTR appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 81.81, significantly higher than the sector’s 8.82X. MSTR carries a Value Score of F.

MSTR’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $116.7 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.



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MSTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.