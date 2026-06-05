MSTR's Liquidity Position Improves: Is Long-Term Stability Growing?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR improving liquidity profile and strengthening balance sheet durability are reinforcing confidence in its long-term stability despite continued volatility in the bitcoin market. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with approximately $2.25 billion in USD reserves, supporting 1.5 years of dividend coverage and maintaining a relatively low net leverage of roughly 9%. Management noted that even in an extreme scenario of a 91% decline inbitcoin prices Strategy’s bitcoin reserves would still fully cover its net debt obligations, underscoring the resilience of its capital structure.



Another major strength is the rapid expansion of Strategy’s Digital Credit ecosystem, particularly STRC. The preferred instrument has grown to nearly $8.5 billion within nine months, supported by rising liquidity, strong investor demand and declining volatility. Daily trading volumes climbed to nearly $375 million, while management highlighted that STRC’s improving Sharpe ratio and price stability are helping establish a new bitcoin-backed credit market.



Strategy has also become more disciplined in capital allocation. Instead of relying heavily on convertible debt, the company is increasingly funding bitcoin acquisitions through preferred equity and Digital Credit issuances, reducing dilution risks and strengthening financial flexibility. Recent initiatives, including plans to move STRC dividends from monthly to semi-monthly, are designed to further improve liquidity.



This combination of strong liquidity, disciplined financing and growing digital credit adoption is helping Strategy build a more sustainable and scalable long-term business model, capable of creating sustainable value for shareholders.

MSTR’s Competitors Build Stronger Liquidity Position

Coinbase Global COIN is challenging MSTR with a stronger liquidity-focused strategy. The company has maintained substantial cash reserves, diversified revenue streams and lower leverage risk, helping COIN manage crypto market volatility more effectively. Unlike Strategy’s leveraged Bitcoin accumulation strategy, COIN benefits from trading, staking, subscriptions and custody services for recurring revenues. Investors often evaluate COIN based on its ability to withstand the volatility of digital assets while maintaining cash reserves, crypto holdings, and operational stability.



MARA Holdings MARA is emerging as a direct competitor to Strategy as it builds a stronger liquidity position. MARA has strengthened its balance sheet through its “full HODL” strategy, growing Bitcoin reserves and capital market financing. MARA benefits from vertically integrated mining operations that generate Bitcoin internally and support operational cash flow.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have declined 29.6% in the past six months, significantly underperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s return of 1.2% and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 18.1%.

MSTR’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR currently trades at a Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio of 1.24X, reflecting a relatively balanced valuation versus the sector average of 4.35X. Despite the lower multiple, the stock carries a Value Score of F.

MSTR’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $116.7 per share, down 14.4% over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.