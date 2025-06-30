$MSTR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MSTR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,504,925,889 of trading volume.

$MSTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MSTR:

$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD M PATTEN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,438,780 and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated $10,723,302 .

and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated . WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 4,027 shares for an estimated $342,295 and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated $11,811,909 .

and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated . CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,370 shares for an estimated $10,199,235 .

. LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $5,038,440 .

. ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $318,750 and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated $3,735,247 .

and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated . PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,500 shares for an estimated $892,500 and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated $3,063,506 .

and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated . JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 821 shares for an estimated $285,722.

$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 642 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSTR Government Contracts

We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$MSTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

