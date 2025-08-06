MSTR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y, Shares Up

MicroStrategy MSTR, doing business as “Strategy,” shares have dropped 6.6% in the past three trading sessions post the company’s second-quarter 2025 results reported on July 31. The company’s shares have returned 29.6% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 11.8%.



Strategy reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $32.52 per share against the year-ago quarter loss of 76 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, earnings of $32.60 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share.



Revenues of $114.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.09%. The figure climbed 2.7% year over year.



Bitcoin per share, which represents the ratio between MSTR’s bitcoin holdings and assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding, expressed in terms of Sats (“Sat” or a “Satoshi” is one one-hundred-millionth of one bitcoin, the smallest indivisible unit of a bitcoin), hit 39,716 as of July 31.

MicroStrategy Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MicroStrategy Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MicroStrategy Incorporated Quote

MSTR Q2 in Detail

In the second quarter of 2025, product licenses and subscription services revenues jumped 44% year over year to $48 million and accounted for 41.9% of revenues, which was 100% software. Subscription services soared 69.5% year over year to $40.8 million, while product licenses fell 23% to $7.2 million. Product Support and Other Services revenues fell 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively.



Gross margin contracted 350 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses declined 130 bps, 620 bps and 50 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



Strategy reported operating income of $14.03 billion against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $200.3 million. Operating income included an unrealized gain on MSTR’s digital assets worth $14 billion.

MSTR’s Bitcoin Details

Strategy is the world’s largest bitcoin treasury company, holding 628,791 bitcoins, for a total cost of $46.08 billion, implying $73,277 per bitcoin.



Bitcoin yield hit 25% year to date and was 19.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The company now targets a bitcoin yield of 30% for 2025.



In dollar terms, bitcoin gain was $9.5 billion at the end of second-quarter and $13.2 billion year to date. The company now targets gain of $20 billion for 2025.

Strategy’s Balance Sheet Details

As of June 30, 2025, Strategy’s digital assets were comprised of approximately 597,325 bitcoins, with an original cost basis and market value of $42.4 billion and $64.4 billion, respectively. This reflects an average cost per bitcoin of approximately $70,982 and a market price per bitcoin of $107,752, respectively.



In the reported quarter, MSTR received net proceeds of approximately $6.8 billion and approximately $3.7 billion between July 1, 2025, and July 29, 2025.



The company, through its common stock ATM program, raised $5.2 billion, $446.9 million through the STRK ATM program and $163.1 million through the STRF ATM program.



In May 2025, Strategy received net proceeds of roughly $979.7 million through the issuance and sale of 11,764,700 shares of 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock (“STRD Stock”) at a public offering price of $85.00 per share.

MSTR Offers Positive 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Strategy expects operating income of $34 billion, net income of $24 billion, and earnings of $80 per share, based on abitcoin priceoutlook of $150,000 at the end of the year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Strategy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



MKS Inc. MKSI, DoorDash DASH and Lumentum LITE are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each of the three stocks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MKS shares have declined 11.8% year to date. MKS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



DoorDash shares have appreciated 52.3% year to date. DASH is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Lumentum shares are up 28.8% year to date. Lumentum is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.