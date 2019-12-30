MSTR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.57, changing hands as low as $142.09 per share. MicroStrategy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $120.50 per share, with $158.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.08.

