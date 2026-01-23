MSTR Drops 50%+: Buy the Dip or Walk Away?

The stock market volatility has increased over the past year due to heightened geopolitical risks, weighing on risky assets and dragging the Bitcoin (BTC) price down by over 11%. The BTC price decline has affected the enterprise software company Strategy Incorporated MSTR, which maintains a significant amount of cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. Consequently, Strategy's shares have dropped by more than 50% in the past year.

However, despite this sharp decline, Strategy's fundamentals remain solid, and it appears well-positioned to regain momentum once the BTC price recovers. Therefore, does the pullback make MSTR stock an enticing buy right now, or is it safe for investors to stay on the sidelines? Let's see in detail –

Why Strategy's Bitcoin-First Strategy Could Pay Off Long Term

Strategy was once primarily known as a data analytics software company. However, stiff competition from major players, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Salesforce, Inc. CRM, weighed on its revenue growth for several years. In response, the company changed its business model, shifting focus from aggressively advancing its software business to accumulating BTC. The rationale was to capitalize on the potential surge in the BTC price, and, largely, the strategy has paid off.

Viewed in a broader context, since making this strategic shift in 2020, both Strategy's shares and the BTC price have soared more than 150%. While 2025 may have been a subdued year for BTC, the world's leading cryptocurrency has generally scaled upward since its inception. In the future, demand for BTC is expected to continue rising, which could boost prices over time.

BTC's scarcity of only 21 million coins, increasing institutional adoption, and its emerging role as a “digital gold” amid a weakening U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies add to its long-term demand. As a result, Strategy's appeal as a BTC proxy has increased, making it increasingly attractive among both retail and institutional investors.

Does This Mean You Should Buy Strategy's Shares Now?

Stakeholders should consider holding Strategy's shares and ignore the recent dip, as its BTC proxy status positions the stock for an eventual rebound.

Moreover, concerns about the recent share price decline are exaggerated, given the strong fundamentals. The company has a net profit margin of 1,667.1%, far exceeding the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry's 15.4%, clearly suggesting significant growth potential.





However, investors may avoid buying the dip in Strategy shares due to BTC's current price volatility. They should instead wait for BTC to regain momentum. Strategy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.















