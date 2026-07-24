MSTR Builds a Dollar Reserve: Will This Reduce Financial Risk?

Strategy MSTR has shifted from nonstop Bitcoin accumulation toward protecting its cash position. As of July 24, 2026, it held 843,775 BTC and a $3.225 billion reserve after selling more than 2.7 million MSTR shares for about $263.5 million.



The reserve is restricted mainly to preferred-stock dividends and debt interest. Strategy reports annual interest and dividend costs of about $1.76 billion, so the current reserve offers roughly 1.8 years of coverage.



The latest news shows why that buffer matters. Strategy sold 3,588 BTC in early July for about $216 million, its first major sale after years of steady buying, and disclosed an $8.32 billion second-quarter digital-asset loss.



The company has also approved up to $1 billion each for preferred-share and MSTR repurchases, plus Bitcoin sales of up to $1.25 billion to refill reserves. These tools may reduce forced financing during weak markets and give management flexibility when Bitcoin prices fall sharply.



However, risk remains high, because the reserve improves liquidity without reducing dependence on Bitcoin. Strategy carries about $6.75 billion of debt and $15.46 billion of preferred stock, while MSTR’s valuation premium has fallen near 1.0 times net asset value. Raising cash may, therefore, require more dilution or further Bitcoin sales.

How Are MARA Holdings and Strive Managing Bitcoin Risk?

MARA Holdings MARA has paired treasury defense with expansion. MARA Holdings sold 15,133 Bitcoin and repurchased about $1 billion of convertible notes, then agreed in July to acquire a Texas site with 2,000 megawatts of planned power. MARA Holdings gains flexibility, but development commitments could later rebuild financial pressure.



Strive ASST held 19,921 Bitcoin and $157.4 million in cash on July 17 after buying 21 more coins. Strive also held $43.1 million of Strategy preferred shares. Strive has liquidity, yet share issuance and Bitcoin volatility still create fixed-payment and dilution risks for investors.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of MSTR have declined 44.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 4.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Strategy remains highly expensive, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 65.55, which is far above the sector's average. Its Value Score of F reinforces concerns that the stock is significantly overvalued.



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Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward, signaling a bearish outlook from analysts.



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At present, MSTR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Strive, Inc. (ASST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.