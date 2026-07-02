MSM Q3 Earnings Call Shows Early Gains in Volume, Cost Reset

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM used its fiscal third-quarterearnings callto argue that its turnaround is moving past disruption and into execution. Management pointed to improving volume trends, firmer national account performance and better operating leverage as signs that recent structural changes are beginning to translate into cleaner results.



The central message was less about the quarter itself and more about what comes next. Executives said the company is now positioned to use a better industrial backdrop, tighter sales discipline and a leaner cost base to push toward stronger growth and a mid-teens operating margin over time.

MSM Puts New Metrics at the Center

President and CEO Martina McIsaac said MSC Industrial is now managing the business against a narrower set of targets: sales per rep per day, sales per total headcount, year-over-year volume improvement, adjusted operating margin expansion, adjusted incremental margin and return on invested capital. She framed those measures as the clearest way for investors to judge whether the turnaround is gaining traction.



McIsaac kept her tone measured. She said MSC Industrial is not yet producing breakout results, but described the quarter as a collection of smaller operational wins that indicate the company is heading in the right direction.



That matters because management is asking investors to focus less on one quarter’s headline numbers and more on whether productivity, volume and margin discipline are improving together.

MSC Industrial Says Sales Disruption Is Easing

McIsaac said the sales force optimization completed in December created noise in fiscal second quarter results, but that headwind is now largely behind the company. She cited improving average daily sales among affected customers and an inflection in national accounts as evidence that coverage and execution are stabilizing.



McIsaac also said sales per rep per day improved by the high teens year over year, even with 225 fewer field heads. That was presented as proof that MSC Industrial is generating more productivity from a smaller commercial footprint.



The remaining task, by management’s account, is to close the gap between customers least affected by the redesign and those still rebuilding relationships after rep changes or vacancies.

MSM Still Relies on Price but Wants More Volume

Third-quarter sales increased 7.8% year over year to $1.05 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion by 1.74%. Adjusted EPS rose to $1.43 from $1.08 a year earlier, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

Interim CFO Greg Clark said price remained the main growth driver, contributing 720 basis points to sales growth, while volume added 50 basis points. Even so, management repeatedly stressed that volume improved through the quarter and turned positive across customer types.



McIsaac also made clear that MSC Industrial does not want the story to remain price-led. She told analysts the company would prefer to keep gross margin around the 40% to 41% range and use efficiency gains and pricing discipline to support competitiveness and volume growth.

MSC Industrial Pushes Productivity Harder

Clark said adjusted operating margin reached 10.6%, up from 9% a year ago, while adjusted operating expenses fell 150 basis points as a percentage of sales. He attributed the improvement to productivity and headcount actions, lower freight expense and reduced duplicate commission costs under the new sales structure.



McIsaac said the bigger internal benchmark remains headcount efficiency. She told analysts that MSC Industrial is still about 1,000 heads heavy relative to peer benchmarks at current revenue levels and said progress should be tracked through sales per head and absolute non-sales headcount.



That benchmark turned into one of the call’s most important themes because management tied future margin expansion to AI, automation and process redesign rather than to gross margin expansion alone.

MSM Sees Broader Signs of Recovery

Management said industrial demand is improving, though still unevenly. McIsaac described the recovery as being around the third inning and pointed to changing summer shutdown patterns, especially in automotive, as one of the clearest behavioral signals that conditions are getting better.



Clark also highlighted stronger solutions activity. Vending machine installations rose 7% to about 30,800, in-plant programs increased 7% to 426, and average daily sales through vending and in-plant customers rose 15% and 16%, respectively.



In Q&A, management added that automotive turned positive in June and that vending and in-plant sales per unit were up high single digits, reinforcing the argument that volume is improving underneath the pricing tailwind.

MSC Industrial Keeps the Q4 Bar Firm

For the fiscal fourth quarter, MSC Industrial guided to average daily sales growth of 6.5% to 8.5% and an adjusted operating margin of 10% to 10.8%. Clark said the outlook assumes a normal 40 to 50 basis point sequential gross margin decline and mid-20s adjusted incremental margin.



A D.A. Davidson analyst asked how much of the guide depends on pricing versus volume. Ryan Mills, head of investor relations, said price should run in the 6.5% to 7% range in the fiscal fourth quarter, implying volume improvement at the midpoint despite tougher comparisons.



A Stephens analyst also challenged whether the outlook assumes too much momentum after a strong June. Mills responded that the midpoint implies only a modest step-up versus June and said the company feels confident in the current demand and execution backdrop.

MSM Leaves a Constructive but Measured Signal

By the end of the call, management’s posture was clear: the restructuring phase is mostly complete, and the next phase is proving that improved sales execution and lower structural cost can produce sustained volume and margin gains. McIsaac sounded confident, but she did not overreach on the pace of that payoff.



MSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of B. The rank remains the primary signal, while A and B Style Scores are the more favorable combinations, especially with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2. The current mix points to a constructive near-term profile, although the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions shift after the quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.