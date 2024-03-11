MSM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.10, changing hands as low as $96.76 per share. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $77.99 per share, with $105.7706 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.43.

