MSM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.51, changing hands as high as $86.23 per share. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $74.20 per share, with $96.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.08.

