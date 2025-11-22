MSM Director Buys 6,666 Shares. Is That a Good Sign for Manufacturing?

Philip Peller, director at MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM), reported the acquisition of 6,666 Class A shares in a transaction dated Nov. 13, 2025, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 6,666 Transaction value $600,873 Post-transaction shares 9,537 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $855,087

Key questions

What is the significance of the 6,666-share acquisition relative to prior trading?

This transaction is materially larger than any previous activity by Philip Peller, representing a 232% increase versus his pre-trade direct holdings and substantially exceeding the recent median trade size of 1,450 shares for his dispositions.

This transaction is materially larger than any previous activity by Philip Peller, representing a 232% increase versus his pre-trade direct holdings and substantially exceeding the recent median trade size of 1,450 shares for his dispositions. How did the transaction price compare to the market range on the execution date?

The reported purchase price of $90.14 per share was near the session high, above the market open of $89.30 and the close of $89.66 on Nov. 13, 2025.

The reported purchase price of $90.14 per share was near the session high, above the market open of $89.30 and the close of $89.66 on Nov. 13, 2025. What does the transaction imply about the direction of insider activity?

This filing marks a shift to net buying for the recent period, with Peller increasing his direct stake by 3,766 shares year-over-year, reversing a prior trend of net dispositions.

This filing marks a shift to net buying for the recent period, with Peller increasing his direct stake by 3,766 shares year-over-year, reversing a prior trend of net dispositions. How does the post-transaction ownership position compare to overall insider participation?

Following this acquisition, Peller's direct ownership still stands at a small fraction of outstanding shares, indicating a modest proportional stake relative to the company’s total float.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.8billion Net income (TTM) $199.3 million Dividend yield 3.8% 1-year price change 4.9%

Company snapshot

MSM offers approximately 1.9 million SKUs across metalworking, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products, safety and janitorial supplies, tools, and industrial equipment.

(MRO) products, safety and janitorial supplies, tools, and industrial equipment. The company generates revenue through product distribution, e-commerce, inventory management solutions, and a national branch and fulfillment network.

It serves a diverse customer base including individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturers, government agencies, and businesses of all sizes in the U.S. Canada, Mexico, and the U.K.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products, operating a comprehensive network of branch offices and fulfillment centers. The company leverages a broad product offering and robust e-commerce capabilities to serve a wide range of industrial customers. Its scale, extensive inventory, and integrated solutions position it as a key supplier to both large enterprises and smaller manufacturers across North America and the U.K.

Foolish take

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) is a large player in the industrial supply sector. Investors watch its performance closely as it can be an indicator of the broader health of North American industrial and manufacturing sectors due to its inside role in the supply chain.

Mr. Peller was MSM's lead director from December 2007 to October 2024. His long tenure at the company puts him in a good position to understand the business and its prospects.

This transaction represented more than tripling his direct ownership position. Notably, it didn't come after a downturn in the stock. MSM shares were recently up by about 18% year to date.

Investors can take this transaction as one small factor when assessing the health of U.S. industrial companies. On the surface it is reassuring to those looking for manufacturing growth to continue, or even accelerate.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company’s securities.

Insider activity: Buying or selling of a company’s shares by its executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of securities.

Outstanding shares: Total shares of a company’s stock currently held by all shareholders.

Float: The number of shares available for public trading, excluding restricted or insider-held shares.

SKU: Stock Keeping Unit; a unique identifier for each distinct product offered for sale.

Fulfillment center: A warehouse facility used to process, pack, and ship customer orders.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.