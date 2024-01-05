MSM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.84, changing hands as low as $95.65 per share. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $76.7478 per share, with $105.7706 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.08.
