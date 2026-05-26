MSI Gains From a Growing Public Safety Ecosystem: More Upside Ahead?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is benefiting from robust demand for its comprehensive safety and security offerings. During the first quarter, the company generated record orders. Its backlog reaches a record $15.7 billion, up 11% year over year. The strong backlog provides visibility into future revenue growth and highlights the growing spending from government and enterprise customers.



The company is strengthening its public safety platform through strategic acquisitions. During the first quarter, MSI acquired Exacom, an organization that provides cloud-native voice and multimedia recording solutions for mission-critical communications. The acquisition enables the integration of 911 audio, radio traffic and incident recordings into Motorola's broader public safety ecosystem. It has also acquired Hyper, which offers conversational and agentic AI technology designed to handle non-emergency calls.



The company is placing strong emphasis on AI integration across its portfolio to gain a competitive edge. Its recent innovative launches in the Command Center portfolio, including AI Assist-powered applications for mission management and records management, are also gaining popularity.



Growing demand for its mission-critical communications systems remains a major growth driver for the company. During the first quarter of 2026, Motorola secured a $148 million P25 device and SVX body-worn assistant order from the U.S. Federal Government. It has also secured a $16 million P25 device order from a U.S. state and local customer.



Per a report from MarketsandMarkets, the public and safety security market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030. With comprehensive portfolio offerings, Motorola is well-positioned to gain from this market trend.

Other Players in the Public Safety Domain

Axon Enterprise AXON develops and manufactures weapons for selling to U.S. state and local governments, the U.S. federal government, international government customers and commercial enterprises. Focused on global public safety, Axon’s suite of products includes conducted energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon’s Connected Devices segment is thriving on the back of strong demand for TASER devices. Solid demand for virtual reality training services, TASER 10 handle and counter-drone equipment also supports the segment’s growth.



NICE Ltd. NICE is one of the dominant players in the customer experience (CX) domain thanks to an AI-powered cloud platform that serves multiple domains, including customer engagement, financial crime and compliance, and public safety. NICE’s leadership in the Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) market is noteworthy. By prioritizing the development of its X-Sight platform and expanding its cloud enterprise solutions to cater to high-end clientele, the company strengthens its market position. Leveraging the X-Sight and Xceed platforms, NICE delivers comprehensive AI-driven solutions for financial institutions to detect risks, combat fraud, and uphold regulatory compliance.

MSI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSI stock has declined 3.9% over the past year against the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 68.4%.



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Going by the forward price to earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 23.22 forward earnings, lower than the industry’s 36.34.



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Earnings estimates for MSI for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days.





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MSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.