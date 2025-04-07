MSI Enhances CCLEA's Training Curriculum With V700 Body Cameras

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that Collin College Law Enforcement Academy (CCLEA) has opted to deploy Motorola’s V700 body cameras into its training program. This move aims to provide recruits with hands-on experience in the critical technology necessary to excel in the ever-evolving world of policing.



Police officers frequently operate in critical environments where they encounter unpredictable and potentially hazardous situations. These encounters pose risks, including physical harm and injury, during their duty. Insufficient evidence in such circumstances may lead to doubt in an officer's decision-making, leading to public scrutiny and unfavorable criticism.



Motorola’s state-of-the-art award-winning V700 body-worn cameras stream live video feeds and report real-time Global Positioning System location over Long Term Evolution (LTE) to CommandCentral Aware in any circumstance. The solution seamlessly integrates with the in-car camera, capturing synchronized video of an incident from multiple vantage points.



With its Record-After-The-Fact feature, the product can retrieve important footage days after an incident, even if the recording wasn’t initially started. This footage can provide valuable insights into real-life scenarios encountered during training, enabling adjustments to the curriculum to ensure recruits are adequately prepared for the challenges they will face on duty. The solution also enables seamless video uploads to VideoManager EL via wireless LTE networks, allowing the officers to transmit important footage back to headquarters while still in the field.



With this deployment, recruits will be better prepared to use body cameras effectively in their future careers, ensuring they are equipped to handle the complexities of real-world encounters.

Does MSI Stand to Gain From the Deployment?

As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The company’s body-worn cameras are being increasingly deployed worldwide to enhance the security of police officers. The use of body-worn cameras improves transparency and accountability, which can foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.



Motorola witnessed a healthy demand for video security products and services during fourth-quarter 2024 and remains well poised to maintain this growth momentum with a diversified portfolio. The advanced features of the V700 camera significantly improve real-time communication and collaboration, enhance the decision-making process and streamline the workflow. This emphasis on innovation and the creation of intelligent and data-driven public safety solutions is expected to bolster its future prospects.

MSI’s Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 14.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below:



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



InterDigital engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



CommScope Holding COMM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term growth expectation of 19.37%.



Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. Since its inception in 1976, the company has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration. CommScope currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87% and has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. Arista currently serves five verticals, namely – cloud titans (customers that deploy more than one million servers), cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of the enterprise.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.